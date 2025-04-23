S.W.A.T. Creator Is Going From Shemar Moore To Jon Hamm As The Lead Of His Newest TV Show
Sign me up.
Few showrunners have ever faced what Shawn Ryan did in the past few years while heading up CBS’ S.W.A.T. The drama was first officially canceled back in 2022, then was renewed for a “final” season, only for that decision to be reversed, eventually leading to the third cancellation announcement in March 2025. Here’s hoping that won’t be a pattern on everything he works on in the future, especially now that he’s landed quite a major follow-up project.
Also a co-creator on Netflix’s spy thriller The Night Agent, which will deliver Season 3 faster than expected to fans with Netflix subscriptions, Ryan is now heading up the new streaming series American Hostage. After working with the ever-studly and talented Shemar Moore for the past eight years, he’ll now have the — [checks notes] — also ever-studly and talented Jon Hamm slotted in for a lead role. At least for one season, as this project will utilize a high-octane anthology format.
American Hostage, which Ryan co-created alongside fellow Mad Dogs creative Eileen Myers (Big Love), is based on the hit scripted podcast of the same name, which also features Hamm in the lead role of Fred Heckman. The story being told is a dramatization of the real-life 1977 incident where the financially strapped Tony Kiritsis kidnapped his mortgage broker Richard O. Hall and held him hostage, under the belief that he was being set up.
The streaming service MGM+ snatched up the rights to American Hostage, which first went into development with Ryan and Hamm back in November 2023, back when S.W.A.T. Season 8 was still just a pipe dream. And it sounds like the platform's head honcho is excited to bring this story to life, saying:
Sadly, this series won't be set up in time to make it an upcoming 2025 TV show, and it'll likely debut somewhere around mid-2026, though that's just speculating. The plan is for production to kick off this fall in Winnipeg, Canada.
I was hoping that this official announcement would confirm more cast members joining Jon Hamm for the new show. The podcast co-starred the always excellent Carla Gugino, Dylan Baker, and Joseph Perrino, and each would be equally great in live-action, but scheduling is obviously a factor that would make or break such returns.
But I can't imagine that anyone would balk at co-starring with Jon Hamm in a new streaming show if time allowed. He recently co-starred in Taylor Sheridan's Landman opposite Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, but that show's Season 1 finale kind of took his character out of the equation, thus allowing the actor to jump into a new leading role.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
With news also breaking the same day about Bill Hader potentially heading up a new drama series based on the Jonestown tragedy, there's no end in sight to high-profile true crime cases. I wonder if that's where Shemar Moore will pop up next...
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Revealed Final Season's Release Date With An Image That Has Conrad And Jeremiah Girlies Ready To Throw Hands
Gabby Windey Finally Gave Us An Update On What Happened With Her Traitors Money