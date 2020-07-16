Why The Old Guard’s Charlize Theron Has Never Been In An MCU Movie

Charlize Theron might be the most badass actress working today. Between her work in Patty Jenkins’ Monster, her iconic role of Furiosa in Mad Max and her sharp portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, the actress has proved how bold and brave she can be on screen. She’s finally made her way into the comic book genre with Netflix’s The Old Guard, but it's honestly surprising it's taken this long. Has Marvel ever come knocking? Here’s what Theron has to say: