9 Movies That Had To Work Around An Actor's Death

Twilight Zone: The Movie

The death of actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, has lived on as a catastrophic failure of Hollywood safety procedures. The actor and the children were killed when a helicopter spun out of control thanks to pyrotechnic explosions that were placed too close together. The accident resulted in an investigation and trial, and dissolved the relationship between directors John Landis and Steven Spielberg. Landis and the crew were ultimately acquitted of manslaughter charges for the accident, though Landis was admonished for circumventing child labor laws that would've otherwise guaranteed the children would not have been in the scene. Twilight Zone: The Movie was still released, and the segment with Morrow's story was changed to have a different ending than what was intended.