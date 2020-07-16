Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Poster Unites The Guardians Of The Galaxy With Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the last decade and change of filmmaking, with every single entry in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. This includes Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, which brought new life into the Chris Hemsworth-led franchise. Waititi will be back for Phase Four's Thor: Love and Thunder, and a new fan poster unites the God of Thunder with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor.
There is understandably a ton of hype around Thor: Love and Thunder, as Marvel fans are eager to see a post-Oscar Taika Waititi return to the shared universe. Vin Diesel recently slipped that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be featured in the movie, while it was previously announced that Natalie Portman was reprising her role as Jane Foster and eventually transforming into Mighty Thor. A fan poster imagined this stellar cast assembled, and I can't look away. Check it out below.
Can this movie come out alreadY? Because seeing the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (including Natalie Portman's transformation into Mighty Thor) is enough to get a any self-respecting Marvel fan excited. But while Marvel Cinematic Universe is breaking new ground by giving a hero a fourth solo flick for the first time, we'll have to wait a year and change before Taika Waititi's vision for the highly anticipated movie is finally revealed.
The fan poster shown above comes to us from the social media of digital artist Psychboz. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, and often renders fan posters for upcoming projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This new image for Thor: Love and Thunder is definitely an exciting one, and imagines what the movie's cast might look like assembled into one image.
Of course, Taika Waititi hasn't actually revealed anything about his plans for the fourth Thor movie. Aside from the announcement of Natalie Portman's return as Jane/Mighty Thor, the filmmaker has been relatively mum about Love and Thunder's development and writing process. But with so many exciting balls in the air for Waititi's sophomore entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anticipation should only continue to build over the next year and change.
At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor departed into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy after naming Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie as the King of New Asgard. Fans were hoping this was setting up another crossover experience, with Vin Diesel recently confirming the Guardians' involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder. Although how substantial their role will be remains to be seen.
Natalie Portman hasn't been seen in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World. While stock footage included Jane for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Endgame, Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder marks her first serious appearance in years. It's unclear if the character's cancer storyline from the comics is going to be adapted for film, but the upcoming blockbuster will bring Jane into the superhero action in a more significant way.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022.