6 Mistakes Tom Holland’s Uncharted Movie Should Try To Avoid

Warcraft is tragically guilty of this mistake. It tries so hard to appeal to World of Warcraft video gamers with needless world-building that it loses the rest of the audience by telling a sluggish, and boring story.

The good news is that this is an easy mistake to avoid. Uncharted can appeal to video game fans, but it just has to be subtle. Give the video gamers what they want but also remember there’s a larger audience that wants in on the fun too without having to feel like they need to have played the video game before they watch.