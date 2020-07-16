Disney Heiress Speaks Out Against Disney World's Reopening

Walt Disney World is certainly taking significant precautions to make the parks as safe as possible. Temperature checks are done on all guests as they enter the parks and face coverings are required to be worn at all times. These steps will certainly greatly reduce risk but risk can't be completely eliminated. The possibility of contracting COVID-19 is still out there, and the odds are greater for those at higher risk. Abigail Disney is especially concerned for the Disney World cast members who might not feel safe going back to work, but, under the circumstances, don't feel like they have a choice.