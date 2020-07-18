Midsommar Ending Explained: What Happens To Dani And What The Insane Twist Means

After the ritual, Christian runs out of it naked and feeling disoriented. He stumbles onto the dismembered body of one of Pelle’s attendees at the festival before being knocked out by a member of Harga. Christian wakes up to the final ritual of the festival without the ability to move or talk. We learn that the other fallen friends that came with Christian and Dani will be four of nine sacrifices to conclude the festival. Another four are Hargan residents.

The ninth and final sacrifice must be chosen by Dani, the May Queen. She must choose between the last “new blood” of the festival Christian or a Hargan that has been picked at random. Dani looks disoriented and in pain as Christian is chosen, stuffed into a carcass of a bear and burned in the temple with the eight other sacrifices. The Hargan people dance around Dani in a massive floral dress as her painful expression transforms into one of peace and joyfulness at the burning building.