Noah Centineo's Black Adam Character: Everything You Need To Know About Atom Smasher

Atom Smasher Is One Of Few Known Jewish DC Characters

Another thing that has put Atom Smasher at odds with colleagues is his religious beliefs and, in fact, he is actually one of the few DC characters who are openly Jewish. Albert Rothstein's devout practices actually informed his decision to refuse romance with fellow DC crime fighter Fire and almost cost him his friendship with openly gay superhero Obsidian, until he discovered his crush at the time was a bisexual woman, allowing him to accept his friend as he is. Coincidentally, Noah Centineo is not Jewish in real life, but actually has a small, unique following in the community particularly for his role in the Netflix original To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its 2020 sequel, even though his character, Peter Kavinksy, is not Jewish either.