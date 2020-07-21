Suicide Squad Director Reveal New Terrifying Look At Jared Leto’s Joker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is a fascinating place, and there's been a ton of recent changes to the franchise. In addition to the upcoming theatrical release of Wonder Woman 1984, fans were thrilled to learn that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be completed and released over on HBO Max. That same fandom quickly pivoted their focus to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, as the filmmaker has openly spoken about the studio interference that hindered his vision for the movie. And now Ayer has shared a new terrifying image of Jared Leto as Joker.