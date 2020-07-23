Will There Be A New Mutants Director’s Cut? Here’s What Josh Boone Says

I don't know if they're better. Our visual effects supervisor, Olivier [Dumont], is so wonderful. It's just, that was sort of what was left unfinished when the merger happened. So a lot of the work that was done in the past year has been getting all those visual effects done. And when the cast saw [the movie], it was really the first time they'd ever seen the [Demon] Bear. And it had been years, you know? So to finally see the bear, I think, was gratifying. To be like, ‘Oh, there really is going to be a giant bear, and it is great.’