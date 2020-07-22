The Matrix 4’s Keanu Reeves Reveals One Change To The Set Amid COVID

Leave a Comment
As far as science fiction franchises go, The Matrix is up there in terms of iconography. The Wachowskis pushed the boundaries of cinematography and visual effects, and the trilogy made a ton of money at the box office. Now the generations of fans can jack back into the property with Lana Wachowski's upcoming Matrix 4, which will see the return of stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The highly anticipated sequel was in the midst of production when sets were shut around the world, and now Reeves has explained one way he expects filming to change one cameras finally start rolling again.
News of Keanu Reeves' return to the Matrix in Lana Wachowski's upcoming fourth movie thrilled moviegoers, who eager to see Neo return to the big screen to kick ass and take names. Neo and Trinity's seemingly died in The Matrix Revolutions, but anything can happen within the sci-fi property. Reeves recently spoke to how he expects the day-to-day filming will be different while taking necessary health precautions, saying:
I don’t know really [what’s going to happen] because I haven’t started yet. But I’m sure it’ll be slower.
Filming movies is a notoriously long and sometimes grueling experience. This is especially true with massive blockbusters like The Matrix 4, which requires extensive stunt work and explosions. And once the cameras continue rolling, Keanu Reeves seems convinced the process will be all the more long. This makes sense given how many more health and safety measures will no doubt be implemented.
Keanu Reeves' comments to EW don't offer any concrete updates on The Matrix 4's filming, but the cast has already been seen reporting back to set. Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Neil Patrick Harris were all photographed previously, likely as they went into self-quarantine and were tested for COVID-19. Still, moviegoers are thrilled to see that production is set to pick up, and that the blockbuster will hopefully arrive in theaters on time.
The contents of The Matrix 4 are complete mystery, so its unclear how Lana Wachowski will be returning to the franchise's characters and the battle of man vs machine. The Matrix Revolutions seemingly ended the story, with The Matrix being rebooted and humans being given the choice to live outside of the constructed reality. It'll be interesting to see how that seemingly happy ending is addressed, and how the cast is utilized in this new chapter.
Lana Wachowski assembled a strong cast of newcomers to join the franchise favorites of Matrix 4. This includes the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Hamilton's Jonathan Groff, Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra. For now the cast's role are unknown, along with the plot of the upcoming blockbuster.
The movie is currently set to arrive in theaters on April 1st, 2022.