The Matrix 4’s Keanu Reeves Reveals One Change To The Set Amid COVID

As far as science fiction franchises go, The Matrix is up there in terms of iconography. The Wachowskis pushed the boundaries of cinematography and visual effects, and the trilogy made a ton of money at the box office. Now the generations of fans can jack back into the property with Lana Wachowski's upcoming Matrix 4, which will see the return of stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The highly anticipated sequel was in the midst of production when sets were shut around the world, and now Reeves has explained one way he expects filming to change one cameras finally start rolling again.