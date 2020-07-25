The Main Reasons Some Star Wars Fans Have Issues With The Last Jedi

Snoke’s Death Was Mishandled

What detractors will say: In The Force Awakens, Snoke was shrouded in mystery, made out to be the new “big bad” and Palpatine's replacement. We didn’t know much about him, but he was set up as potentially having a larger backstory that we would get to see played out over the next two movies in the trilogy. His mystery was intriguing at first. In The Last Jedi, it looks like we’ll be able to see more of his relationship with Kylo Ren and General Hux, but then there’s nothing. He acts scary and intimidating, and seems to wield great power, but at the last moment, Kylo Ren cuts him down and kills him. What was the point of Snoke at all other than a plot device? Killing Snoke at the end of The Last Jedi left a villain void. Like a black hole, it sucked all the tension and conflict out of the galaxy.