Even Hamilton Is Pushing To Normalize Mask-Wearing In Public

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has been a pop culture sensation for years, but its iconography recently reached new heights thanks to Disney+. A filmed stage performance from 2016 was recently released on the streaming service featuring the original principal cast, with countless subscribers downloading the application to be in the room where Hamilton happens. And now the show is using its platform to normalize mask-wearing in public.