Hailey Bieber Brought Back The No-Pants Movement On Her New Cover, And It’s A Mood

Fashion is a funny thing. Even if we don’t, personally, dress with much of what many would call flair, we still love seeing others do just that. Plus, we pretty much universally love it when our brightest stars appear to give us something new on red carpets and magazine covers, even as we know that style trends tend to be very cyclical. Well, model/mom/entrepreneur extraordinaire Hailey Bieber just returned us to the no-pants era, and, y’all, it’s a total mood.

How Did Hailey Bieber Bring Back The No-Pants Movement On A New Magazine Cover?

If you love seeing the latest and greatest ‘fits on a regular basis, of course one of the best ways to do that is picking up a magazine or two. While Hailey Bieber has certainly been in more than of few, and covered a lot of them in her time as a supermodel, her new cover for the summer edition of Vogue is taking fashion fans back to the no-pants days trumpeted by movie stars like Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexandra Daddario way back in the pandemic . You can take a look at the cover the mag posted on Instagram, below:

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) A photo posted by on

WOW. Talk about looking relaxed, glowy, wet and ready for the easy breezy days of summer, right? Though hardly anyone would be wearing this out and about, it’s certainly far from the worst outfit Bieber has ever worn or her slaying in a nepo baby t-shirt . In fact, let’s not ignore that while the mother of young Jack Blues Bieber is definitely pantsless here, she appears to be totally nude with the exception of her cool striped, baggy shirt, which is open and hanging off of her in a very languid fashion.

Maybe it really is a symptom of post-pandemic life, but people all over really have embraced pants-free living. We’ve seen Gisele Bündchen, post-Tom Brady split, step out in no pants for a night on the town , Upgraded star Camila Mendes head to New York Fashion Week in a black bra, giant jacket and sleek high-waisted undies , and Sydney Sweeney go pantsless for National No Pants Day . Speaking of that yearly holiday, Camila and Matthew McConaughey go no-pants on a regular basis to star in ads for their tequila brand, and (obviously) always look great doing it, even while cooking breakfast .

You know, now that I think about it, we might be in no-pants life for the foreseeable future. This doesn’t really strike me as just being a trend anymore, seeing as how it appears to pop up on the reg, and nearly always looks great. So, go ahead and do it like Hailey this summer; wet yourself down and lounge around or head out pants free. I’m positive that the easy mood will help set your mind free (along with your nether region)!