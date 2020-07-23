Why Deadpool’s Creator Thinks We Should 'Screw Movies' After Disney And Fox Merger

Deadpool 3 hasn’t been officially been given the green light over at Marvel Studios, but Ryan Reynolds did say last December that the threequel was in development. While the X-Men property as a whole is expected to be rebooted to fit within the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, given Wade Wilson’s fourth wall-breaking nature, it should be easy enough to bring him into this franchise, though whether his shenanigans will continue to be framed through an R-rated lens or will now happen within PG-13 territory (like every other MCU movie) remains to be seen.