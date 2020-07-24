How Avatar Shifting Dates (Again) Is Actually Good News For One Marvel Movie

Leave a Comment
The past few months have been unprecedented for the world, including the entertainment industry. Both film sets and movie theaters were suddenly closed for months, throwing a wrench into plans made by studios. Countless projects have been delayed, including James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel. And while cinephiles have already been waiting a decade and seen Avatar been pushed back multiple times, there is a silver lining--at least for one Marvel blockbuster.
Theaters closing delayed Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans left waiting for a new installment for longer than we've ever had to. There are a number of Marvel movies that fans can't wait to see, and it turns out that Avatar 2's delay has opened a door for none other than Spider-Man 3. Because during the shuffle, the threequel snagged the coveted holiday weekend release slot.
News of the Spider-Man movie's change in date came to us from Deadline. The untitled movie was originally set to hit theaters on November 5th 2021, although it's been delayed one month to December 17th. While this means fans will have to wait a few weeks extra, the upcoming Spider-Man threequel will likely be able to reap a wide financial benefit from this adjustment. And they've got Avatar's delay to thank for it.
James Cameron was in the midst of filming the Avatar sequels when sets around the world shut down. While the visionary filmmaker is gearing up to continue the film's live-action and motion capture performances, Avatar 2 will still be delayed a full calendar year. And as a result, Tom Holland's third Marvel solo flick will likely be getting a major box office boost.
Both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home were box office successes, and the latter movie's cliffhanger ending has only helped to build anticipation for the upcoming threequel. While the untitled third movie was always expected to make money, the holiday weekend is a prime release date. Plenty of moviegoers head to theater during their time off, and the upcoming Spider-Man movie will offer action and something family friendly with its PG-13 rating.
Narratively, there's no telling where Spider-Man 3 might go when it hits theaters in December of 2021. The movie's mid-credits scene featured J.K. Simmons reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson, and expositing Peter Parker's true identity. Spider-Man has lost his anonymity, which should open a ton of doors in the storytelling.
Spider-Man 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th 2021, while Avatar 2 will follow on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.