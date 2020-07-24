That Time Quantum Of Solace’s Bond Woman Competed With Gal Gadot For The Role

I first did my audition in Paris, because they were casting all over the world. They were casting in the UK, but also in France, and probably in America and other countries. I was living in Paris at that moment, when I did my audition in Paris, and I got a call back. The second audition was in London, so I went to London, and it was just the producers and the director. Daniel wasn’t there, it was just them. I did that one with someone else reading for Bond’s part. And then I got a call back again, and that was the final one. That one was to be with costume, makeup, with Daniel – the real thing, you know?