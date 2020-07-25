Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has The Best Response To Michael Keaton’s Batman Casting

I say somewhat, because with Jeffrey Dean Morgan signing off with the caveat of “We’ll see,” still means that Andy Muschietti’s The Flash movie could be keeping the door open for The Walking Dead actor to return after all. Since this would be the movie to introduce the DCEU to the Multiverse theory and the groundwork has been laid to cross over all sorts of dimensions of heroism in the Warner Bros canon of heroes, all sorts of possibilities are up in the air.