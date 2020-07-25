After Playing Elton John, Taron Egerton Is Heading To Another Biopic

Another thing Tetris has going for it is that it’s definitely a unique premise, at least as far as biopics are concerned. There have been plenty of movies based on video games, including this year’s surprise hit Sonic the Hedgehog and the long-awaited Uncharted. However, there haven’t been all that many that delve into the behind-the-scenes aspects of how many of our most beloved video games have come into being. Which, when you think about it, is kind of surprising, since the video game industry is one of the most successful in history and likely full of some pretty dramatic stories. Maybe if Tetris is a hit, it will inspire a new wave of video game biopics.