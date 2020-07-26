Of Course Bill And Ted Face The Music Made Kevin Smith Cry

This is a comedy; it's a wonderful movie, but I cannot tell you how emotional this movie was for me. Last half hour of the movie, I am bawling. And these are not like tears of, 'They ruined it.' They are tears of like this movie's transcend. They cracked the code. It's a beautiful experience. People have asked me over the course of the last few hours since I've seen it, 'Like, what is it?' And I said, 'Look, I don't mean this as dismissive. This is the highest compliment I could give something. This movie is adorable.' It is to be adored. It makes one feel warm in these hopeless times. It's a hopeful movie.