Of Course Bill And Ted Face The Music Made Kevin Smith Cry

The Bill & Ted franchise means a lot of things to a lot of people. It’s a classic comedy series, the source of iconic catchphrases and an essential piece of nostalgia. However, it hasn’t ever really been considered a tearjerker by most of us -- at least, not yet. According to Kevin Smith, that could all change when Bill & Ted Face The Music is released -- because he says it made him cry. Like, a lot.
The Comic-Con @ Home Official Panel for Bill & Ted Face The Music gave the cast and crew, including stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, a chance to virtually discuss the upcoming film and give fans a little taste of what to expect. It also gave longtime fan Kevin Smith, who moderated the panel, a chance to weigh in on what the movie meant to him. It turns out, it went a lot deeper than some may have expected:
This is a comedy; it's a wonderful movie, but I cannot tell you how emotional this movie was for me. Last half hour of the movie, I am bawling. And these are not like tears of, 'They ruined it.' They are tears of like this movie's transcend. They cracked the code. It's a beautiful experience. People have asked me over the course of the last few hours since I've seen it, 'Like, what is it?' And I said, 'Look, I don't mean this as dismissive. This is the highest compliment I could give something. This movie is adorable.' It is to be adored. It makes one feel warm in these hopeless times. It's a hopeful movie.
After the year we’ve had so far, the prospect of having a movie that exists just to make us happy actually sounds pretty great. For Kevin Smith, it seems like part of what made Bill & Ted Face The Music work so well is the fact that it manages to tap into the nostalgia factor that has so many fans excited about the movie in the first place:
It's fun. It took me on a time machine journey in and of itself in as much as like we revisit eras that we've been to in the past... everything about it was a perfect viewing experience. I left this office bawling... First person I saw was my wife. And she was like, 'What documentary were you watching?’ And I was like, 'It was Bill And Ted Face The Music.' You guys crushed it.
Kevin Smith’s enthusiasm for Bill & Ted Face The Music just makes its impending release all the more exciting. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer than we’d hoped to see it. While it was originally due out on August 12, it’s since been pushed back to September 1, when it will be available to view both in theaters and on demand.
