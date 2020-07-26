Gone With The Wind Star Olivia De Havilland Is Dead At 104

But of course, Olivia de Havilland’s most iconic role would come in 1938 when she was cast as the refined, but strong-willed, Melanie Wilkes in Victor Fleming’s big-screen adaptation of Gone with the Wind. The actress famously worked to secure the role, which was originally out of reach since she was still under contract at Warner Bros. and was unable to do an MGM production. However, the actress teamed up with the wife of Warner Bros.’ Jack L. Carter, the head of the studio at the time, to release her so that she could star in the film. And Carter eventually agreed to the arrangement.