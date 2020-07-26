The Hamilton Song That Left The Biggest Impression On Leslie Odom Jr. After He Read The Script For The First Time

The song that left the biggest impression on me was not a song you might expect. It was ‘The Story of Tonight.’ As a casual fan of the theater, I had never in my life seen four men of color on a stage singing together about friendship and brotherhood. So to me that was the revolution. The image of that packs such power that I committed, in that moment, to being the first hamilfan that there was. I was going to bring everybody in my life to see this thing because it was worthy.