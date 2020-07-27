Would The New Mutants X-Men Belong In The MCU? Charlie Heaton And The Director Have Thoughts

The release of The New Mutants is definitely unique, as it wasn't intended to be the final chapter of the overall X-Men franchise. But if Josh Boone's blockbuster does well in theaters, perhaps it could have a new life within the multiverse. Disney is expected to move forward with the Deadpool franchise, although it's unclear if/when the property will return to theaters. Given that Colossus' sister Illyana Rasputin / Magik is a major charater in The New Mutants (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). Fingers crossed that we see those two characters finally interact on the big screen sometime in the future.