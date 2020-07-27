Would The New Mutants X-Men Belong In The MCU? Charlie Heaton And The Director Have Thoughts

Leave a Comment
Both the X-Men franchise and 20th Century Fox might have come to an end, but there's still one Marvel blockbuster that's coming down the pipeline: The New Mutants. Josh Boone's horror infused comic book adaptation has been delayed countless times since filming completed in 2017. The long gestating movie will introduce a new team of mutants to the big screen, who must use their powers and unite in order to escape a secret facility. Fans are hoping the heroes might crossover into the MCU, as now both Boone and actor Charlie Heaton has commented on this possibility.
Charlie Heaton is best known for playing Jonathan in Stranger Things, and The New Mutants will give him his own superpowers as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball. Fans have been waiting years to see what The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone has in store for the upcoming blockbuster, and now the filmmaker has responded to calls for the team to join the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. As he put it,
It would be really weird in this movie if Wolverine showed up. They're sort of in their own tonal space, and the aesthetic space is sort of its own thing. So, it'd be weird and interesting to see them kind of with other characters. But to me, if fans love it, we'd certainly love to make another one.
That was pretty cut and dry. While Josh Boone would be happy to return for The New Mutants sequels and continue the story, he doesn't seem characters like Magik, Sunspot, or Wolfsbane meeting more iconic characters like Wolverine within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see how The New Mutants performs if/when it finally hits theaters.
During their same conversation with ScreenRant, actor Charlie Heaton also spoke to the possibility of Cannonball and company having crossover opportunities with other Marvel heroes. Heaton seemed to echo his director's thoughts about that lingering question, saying:
It's hard, because I think kind of what Josh is saying, this really feels so in its own world. It's really hard to see them stood next to [MCU heroes]. They just don't compare. These are kids doing the best with what they have.
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released countless origin stories, each hero usually gains control over their abilities fairly quickly. What's more, heroics just seem to come naturally. But The New Mutants is about kids who are figuring out their abilities and having a much rockier road to becoming superheroes.
The release of The New Mutants is definitely unique, as it wasn't intended to be the final chapter of the overall X-Men franchise. But if Josh Boone's blockbuster does well in theaters, perhaps it could have a new life within the multiverse. Disney is expected to move forward with the Deadpool franchise, although it's unclear if/when the property will return to theaters. Given that Colossus' sister Illyana Rasputin / Magik is a major charater in The New Mutants (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). Fingers crossed that we see those two characters finally interact on the big screen sometime in the future.
The New Mutants got a new release date of August 28th, but it's unclear if those plans will come to fruition. CinemaBlend will keep you updated on the happenings as details become public. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.