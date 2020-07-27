Little Mermaid Songwriter Alan Menken Just Became An EGOT

Considering Alan Menken's long career making iconic music it's actually a bit shocking that it took him this long to acquire these four awards, but at the same time his work had been so focused on film for so long that there just weren't as many opportunities to win the other awards. Menken had a number of theater awards before his film career began, but he may have never had a chance at the Tony had it not been for the stage adaptations of the Disney movies he had worked on.