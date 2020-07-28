Justice League Crew Member ‘Always Knew’ The Snyder Cut Was Coming

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is constantly keeping the public on its toes, and this year has been no exception. Because in addition to big screen blockbusters that are heading to theaters, the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League will finally become a reality over on HBO Max. DC fans have been campaigning for this alternate cut since the blockbuster arrived in 2017, and it seemed like a pipe dream originally. But one crew member claims he "always knew" the Snyder Cut was coming eventually.
DC blockbusters take a village to become a reality, and storyboard artist Jay Oliva is one crew member who has a great collaborative relationship with Zack Snyder. Some of the art Oliva worked on has the potential to make it into the Snyder Cut, especially with the millions HBO Max is is allocating for the project. He recently spoke to the movie's announcement, saying:
I knew it was gonna happen. I've been in pretty close contact with Zack for I don't know, since probably the beginning of 2019. I would kinda talk to him every now and then on a pretty regular basis, not just for work, for everything, just to shoot this shit and stuff. So I kinda already knew the lay of the land where some things were going anyways. Again, I wasn't a hundred percent positive that they would pull the trigger or when it would happen, I just know it's gonna happen. Like I said in my tweets, I always say it just makes sense right? You already paid for this movie, there's a large fan base who wants to see it, who's willing to pay for it, why not? Again, this opens up new subscriptions, you know streaming service, what better way to get more to your streaming service than something that they definitely want to see and so I knew it was just a matter of time before it was gonna happen. Now the actual announcement, I didn't know. So that's why I joined that event that Zack announced, I was just watching and I was like 'Oh, so this is what they plan on doing, that's cool!' I always knew it would come out, it's just a matter of time.
Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. It looks like The Snyder Cut was an inevitability for Jay Olivia following Justice League's theatrical release. This is partly because of his personal relationship with Zack Snyder, and because the artist saw the #SnyderCut campaign picking up speed over the years. It was a clear opportunity for moneymaking.
Jay Oliva's comments from Justice Con show how much further talks about the Snyder Cut's release came before the official announcement. While the public was left in the dark regarding Justice League's alternate version, Zack Snyder was seemingly in talks with Warner Bros. and company for a bit of time. As such, Oliva knew that the Snyder Cut was going to eventually be released. It was just a matter of when.
Calls for the Snyder Cut came almost immediately after Justice League hit theaters and had a disappointing box office and critical run. Zack Snyder departed the movie in the midst of filming due to a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon stepping in to complete the project and pivot to a lighter version of the story. This included extensive reshoots, with Snyder's original vision never making it to the light of day.
In the years since Justice League hit theaters, Zack Snyder methodically released screenshots and teases of the Snyder Cut's contents. This galvanized the fans who were campaigning and crowdfunding for its release, which no doubt helped Warner Bros. and HBO Max come to an agreement.
Zack Snyder will ultimately be given upwards of $30 million to complete his cut of Justice League, although the filmmaker recently revealed he's taking the gig for free. Extensive visual effects will be needed to complete Snyder's original vision, especially in regards to the action and appearance of Cyborg. We'll also be treated to Henry Cavill's appearance without the infamous mustache face.
HBO Max led with the Snyder Cut at its release, and no doubt inspired DC fans to subscribe to the new streaming service. The alternate cut of Justice League is expected to arrive sometime in 2022, although it hasn't been given an official release date yet. But the first footage have arrived to help satiate the rabid fanbase. And those sneak peeks didn't disappoint.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will hit HBO Max in 2022, and the next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.