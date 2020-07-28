Justice League Crew Member ‘Always Knew’ The Snyder Cut Was Coming

I knew it was gonna happen. I've been in pretty close contact with Zack for I don't know, since probably the beginning of 2019. I would kinda talk to him every now and then on a pretty regular basis, not just for work, for everything, just to shoot this shit and stuff. So I kinda already knew the lay of the land where some things were going anyways. Again, I wasn't a hundred percent positive that they would pull the trigger or when it would happen, I just know it's gonna happen. Like I said in my tweets, I always say it just makes sense right? You already paid for this movie, there's a large fan base who wants to see it, who's willing to pay for it, why not? Again, this opens up new subscriptions, you know streaming service, what better way to get more to your streaming service than something that they definitely want to see and so I knew it was just a matter of time before it was gonna happen. Now the actual announcement, I didn't know. So that's why I joined that event that Zack announced, I was just watching and I was like 'Oh, so this is what they plan on doing, that's cool!' I always knew it would come out, it's just a matter of time.