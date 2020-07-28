Halloween Kills Star Judy Greer Explains How Laurie And Her Family Have Changed

The next entry in the ongoing Halloween franchise, the one that's a sequel to the original Halloween but not a sequel to the other sequels of Halloween, has been delayed until next Halloween, but when we finally do see it, we know from the brief few seconds of footage that have been released that the next movie will pick up right where the last one left off. However, while no time at all will have passed for the characters, the events of the previous film have had a huge impact on the Strode family, according to Judy Greer who plays the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.