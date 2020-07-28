Halloween Kills Star Judy Greer Explains How Laurie And Her Family Have Changed

Leave a Comment
The next entry in the ongoing Halloween franchise, the one that's a sequel to the original Halloween but not a sequel to the other sequels of Halloween, has been delayed until next Halloween, but when we finally do see it, we know from the brief few seconds of footage that have been released that the next movie will pick up right where the last one left off. However, while no time at all will have passed for the characters, the events of the previous film have had a huge impact on the Strode family, according to Judy Greer who plays the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.
The Strode women, Laurie, Karen, and Allyson have been through hell and come out the other side, but you can't come that close to death without it affecting you, and Judy Greer recently told Total Film (via TheHorrorDude_ on Twitter) that we'll see a very different Allyson, played by Andi Matichak, when we see her in Halloween Kills. While Allyson started the film, for lack of a better term, "normal," at the very least the most well-adjusted of the three, she's been changed the most by the events of the film, and she will apparently become the aggressor of the group, ready to take the fight to Michael. According to Greer...
When we met Allyson, she was a very relatable, lovely girl-next-door type of character. Allyson here, just hours later… she is ignited. She is, in some ways, leading the charge, and is one for the most bloodthirsty of the group. Whereas Karen, who has dealt psychologically with her mother more intimately, is trying to resist those temptations.
It seems that Allyson will very much follow in her grandmother's footsteps when it comes to her reaction to dealing with Michael Myers. We see in the Halloween sequel that Laurie Strode has trained herself and her daughter to fight so that she would be ready if and when Michael ever returned. Allyson will also be ready to fight and seemingly won't be willing to wait for the fight to come to her.
However, the even more interesting change may have come in Judy Greer's Karen, The actress says that Karen is "trying" to resist the same temptations that her daughter is giving into, which implies that she is recognizing that she has those temptations. Karen was the voice of sanity in the previous film, and while she showed that she could hold her own in a fight, she's also clearly not comfortable in one.
As for Laurie Strode herself, she will apparently spend much of Halloween Kills recovering from injury, but that doesn't mean that Jamie Lee Curtis' character won't be ultimately important in the film. According to Judy Greer...
She’s a voice of both insight and reason that is trying to give a volatile community some sense of purpose in this film.
Halloween Kills is now set to release Oct. 15, 2021.