After Elon Musk Challenged Johnny Depp To A Cage Match, People Are Already Betting On Their Odds

As if Johnny Depp didn’t have enough problems to worry about, what with his libel suit continuing to bring new and exciting allegations, details and photographs into the public eye, he now has to worry about a potential cage match with Elon Musk. Well, sort of. The engineering/space mogul jokingly challenged the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to a knockdown, drag-out fight due to continual allegations of a three-way affair between Musk, ex-wife Amber Heard and actress Cara Delevingne. So it should be no surprise that betting odds have already surfaced, and folks think Musk is going to be the potential winner.