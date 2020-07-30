Seth Rogen And Call Me By Your Name Director Teaming For Movie About Famous Hollywood Sex Worker

This movie is just one of several projects Luca Guadagnino has coming up. The filmmaker, who’s caught attention in recent years for Call Me By Your Name (which won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and was nominated in three other categories) and the Suspiria remake, is also set to direct the Scarface remake and a new film adaptation of Lord of the Flies. Guadagnino’s HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are will premiere on HBO in September, and his documentary Salvatore, Shoemaker of Dreams will premiere at the Venice Film Festival the same month.