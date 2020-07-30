Seth Rogen And Call Me By Your Name Director Teaming For Movie About Famous Hollywood Sex Worker

Leave a Comment
While Seth Rogen is still arguably known best as an actor, the man also has a lot of writing, directing and producing credits on his resume, from movies like This is The End and Sausage Party, to TV shows like Preacher and The Boys. Up next in that area of his creative endeavors, Rogen is teaming up with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for a movie about a famous Hollywood sex worker.
As reported by Deadline, Seth Rogen and frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg have been tapped by Searchlight Pictures to write a script for a narrative film based on the documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, which chronicled the life of pimp Scotty Bowers. Luca Guadagnino will handle directing duties, and Tyrnauer and his Altimeter Films partner Corey Reeser will serve as producers.
For those unfamiliar with Scotty Bowers, he served as a Marine during World War II and saw action at the Battle of Iwo Jima. After the war ended, Bowers began his sexual career and ultimately became a hustler and date-arranger for numerous Hollywood stars, both straight and LGBTQ, from the late ‘40s all the way to the start of the AIDS epidemic in the ‘80s.
Scotty Bowers passed away last October at the age of 96, but in the years leading up to his death, he spoke openly about his sexual activities. This included penning a memoir titled Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars, where he talked about how he arranged all these discreet liaisons from a gas station he operated. Dylan Baker’s character on the Netflix series Hollywood, Ernie West, is based on Bowers.
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood was based on Scott Bowers’ memoir and debuted at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Its wide theatrical release followed in June 2018 and the documentary was met with mostly positive critical reception. Now Bowers’ story will be told through the feature film lens, though it remains to be seen who will end up playing him.
This movie is just one of several projects Luca Guadagnino has coming up. The filmmaker, who’s caught attention in recent years for Call Me By Your Name (which won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and was nominated in three other categories) and the Suspiria remake, is also set to direct the Scarface remake and a new film adaptation of Lord of the Flies. Guadagnino’s HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are will premiere on HBO in September, and his documentary Salvatore, Shoemaker of Dreams will premiere at the Venice Film Festival the same month.
As for Seth Rogen, he’s next set to appear in An American Pickle, which drops on HBO Max next week. The movie sees Rogen playing dual roles: a European immigrant from 1920 who ends up being preserved in a vat of pickles and awakens 100 years later having not aged at all, and the man’s great-grandson, who is a computer programmer.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for all the latest and greatest in movies news, and keep track of what's supposed to hit the big screen later this year with our 2020 release schedule.