Cujo And 5 Other Stephen King Movies That Need Remakes

Movie remakes are a touchy subject, especially when a beloved storyteller like Stephen King is involved. Not all remakes are bad, though. Sometimes remakes can improve and bring a new take to an old movie, like It and It Chapter 2. And, let’s be honest, while many of Stephen King’s novels are great, his movie adaptations haven’t had the best track record. Plus, many of his good adaptations were made over thirty years ago. It's time to bring them to a modern audience. Here are some Stephen King movies, I think need to get the remake treatment.