Famed MMA Trainer Offers To Help Elon Musk Prep For His Cage Match Against Johnny Depp

If you thought the prospect of Justin Bieber fighting Tom Cruise last year sounded crazy, buckle up for the latest proposed celebrity match-up. Earlier this week, Elon Musk amusingly challenged Johnny Depp to a cage fight following allegations that Musk engaged in a “three-way affair” with Amber Heard and her friend/fellow actress, Cara Delevingne, while Heard was still married to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
As of this time, a showdown between Elon Musk and Johnny Depp isn’t in the books, but if this cage match were to become a reality, MMA trainer John Kavanagh has offered his services to Musk with the following post:
John Kavanagh is definitely someone worth having in your corner if you’re preparing for a cage match. His bonafides include training fighters like Conor McGregor, Makwan Amirkhani and Gunnar Nelson, founding and running the Straight Blast Gym - Ireland, and winning the 2017 World MMA Award for “Coach of the Year.” As for why Kavanagh is looking to coach Elon Musk rather than Johnny Depp, he told a fan in a follow-up tweet that he was hoping he could score a Tesla if he did a good job.
So yes, if John Kavanagh were to train Elon Musk, that would be enormously beneficial. That being said, even if Kavanagh didn’t get involved in the Musk v Depp cage match, the SpaceX founder still looks to be the favorite, with betting platform MyBookies giving Musk a -600 standing compared to Depp’s +300. Even if you don’t want to take those numbers into account, considering that Musk already has martial arts experience, that definitely gives him the edge if he was to engage in fisticuffs with the man who brought Jack Sparrow to life across fives movies.
Ultimately, this cage match is just the latest chapter in the ongoing legal saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who married each other in 2015, but then separated just a year later and divorced by the beginning of 2017. While Elon Musk and Heard did date from 2017 to early 2018, he denies that he was seeing the Aquaman actress while she was still married to Depp, let alone that he had a threesome with her and Cara Delevingne in Depp’s LA penthouse.
Honestly, the cage fight arguably isn’t even the craziest news item to come out on the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard front in the past month. Around the beginning of July, pictures of the alleged poop that Heard took in Johnny Depp’s bed surfaced online, which definitely comes out on top in the NSFW hierarchy. Other developments in recent weeks include Heard admitting that she once punched Depp in self defense, as well as claiming that he took her “hostage” during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you updated on what's happening with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard legal drama.