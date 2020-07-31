The Rental’s Dave Franco Explains Why He Made His Directorial Debut With Horror

Actor Dave Franco has had a long and successful career at age 35, with notable roles in projects like Now You See Me, The Disaster Artist, and If Beale Street Could Talk. Now the actor is stepping behind the camera, as his directorial debut The Rental was released last week. The horror flick was rented by a ton of people during its opening weekend, and its also fared well with critics. And now Franco has explained why he decided to make his first movie a scary movie.