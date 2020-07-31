Courteney Cox Confirms Scream 5 Return With Cool New Video

We don’t know a whole heck of a lot about the plans for Scream 5, though it’s definitely shaping up to be a traditional sequel (as opposed to a complete franchise reboot) now that two main legacy characters are coming back. We joke about Neve Campbell, but at this point, it would be weird if she isn’t asked to return to the role of Sidney. She has been the lead role in the Scream franchise, and the killers have had connections to her over the years. Will the find a way for that to continue?