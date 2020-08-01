New Mutants Synopsis Confirms Connection To A Major X-Men Character

Leave a Comment
Even though The New Mutants is almost finally here, we still have a lot of unanswered questions. What will a pure horror movie from the X-Men franchise be like? How will the characters we meet factor into the series at large? Though we’ll still have to wait a little longer to find out, a new synopsis for The New Mutants does tease a key connection fans have had their eyes on.
20th Century Studios recently launched a page for The New Mutants that links to a trailer for the film, as well offers an enticing synopsis of the film. It shares some of the basic plot details we were already pretty well aware of -- that the movie follows a group of teenagers with special abilities who share a horrific ordeal while staying at a secret institution.
The synopsis also reveals some new details about the movie’s characters, though -- including confirmation about Anya Taylor Joy’s character’s X-Men origins:
The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.
This probably won’t be news to most X-Men fans, who’ve long known that Illyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik, is canonically Colossus’ sister. It is, however, interesting that they specifically call out this connection in the synopsis. We know that characters like Storm and Professor X were originally meant to appear in The New Mutants, and there’s been some speculation that there could have been other cameos from X-Men characters as well -- though that doesn’t seem to be the case in the final cut. However, it’s too early to know exactly how much we should read into the reference to Colossus and whether or not the character will factor into the storyline at all.
The New Mutants summary also highlights a few of the other characters we’ve seen glimpses of thus far, including Danielle Moonstar, a.k.a. Mirage (Blu Hunt), Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Rahn Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), and Roberto da Costa, a.k.a. Sunspot (Henry Zaga). The synopsis makes it clear that these characters end up experiencing a “white-knuckle thrill ride” as they attempt to learn the truth about the institution.
While none of these characters are entirely new to X-Men fans, the prospect of seeing them together on screen is still exciting. It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see The New Mutants and figure out just how closely it will be connected to other parts of the X-Men franchise. So it’s exciting to have some concrete details -- even if there’s still an air of mystery surrounding the movie. At the very least, it seems like we won’t have to wait too much longer. The New Mutants is currently scheduled to be released on August 28.