New Mutants Synopsis Confirms Connection To A Major X-Men Character

This probably won’t be news to most X-Men fans, who’ve long known that Illyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik, is canonically Colossus’ sister. It is, however, interesting that they specifically call out this connection in the synopsis. We know that characters like Storm and Professor X were originally meant to appear in The New Mutants, and there’s been some speculation that there could have been other cameos from X-Men characters as well -- though that doesn’t seem to be the case in the final cut. However, it’s too early to know exactly how much we should read into the reference to Colossus and whether or not the character will factor into the storyline at all.