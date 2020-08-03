Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

With a little over two months under its belt, HBO Max is finally delivering its first original film later this week: An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen in dual roles: Herschel Greenbaum, an immigrant from the early 20th century who falls into a vat of pickles and perfectly preserved for 100 years, and his great-grandson Ben, a computer programmer (it’s a pretty big dill). While the general public still has a few days before they can access the movie on the streaming service, reviews are now trickling in for An American Pickle. Overall, it looks like this will go down as one of the more solid movies in Rogen’s filmography, if not rank among the most exceptional.