Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Shared Her First Quarantine Workout Online And Ouch

Even for the folks who have kept up with fitness over the last several months, there’s a good chance that some concessions had to be made. Take Arnold Schwarzenegger: a longtime member of Gold’s Gym, he said back in June that he was steering clear of the institution after learning that visitors weren’t required to wear face masks while working out, though it was later decreed in LA County that all patrons of gyms and fitness centers need to wear both face coverings and gloves, full stop.