Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Shared Her First Quarantine Workout Online And Ouch

With the health crisis still raging, one wouldn’t be faulted for falling behind their exercising, be it because your local gym has shuttered its doors, a lack of motivation or any other reasons. That was the case for Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson, but she recently decided to go through her first workout since the quarantine began, and it probably goes without saying that it was a tad rough.
Taking to the YouTube channel she launched at the beginning of July, Brie Larson showed off her workout with trainer Jason Walsh, who coached her remotely rather than met with her in person. You can see how their efforts went below.
Brie Larson had the following goals going into this quarantine workout: take it easy on herself, be realistic about where she’s coming from and enjoy the exercise while her mind “flips out.” With that criteria laid out, Larson and Jason Walsh warmed up with some some sumo stance squats and lateral shifting, as well as the “lateral roll to straight leg,” while activities of the main workout, a.k.a. “the flow,” included the body saw, upward dog and cross over lateral lunge.
It’s pretty clear that Brie Larson was feeling the burn by the end of the workout, and I’m sure anyone, including myself, who hasn’t worked out in a while would be breaking a sweat just like she did. Oh who am I kidding, I probably wouldn’t have gotten past the cookie eating stage from the beginning of the video.
Hey, we can’t all be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and keep an intense fitness regimen going in these quarantined times… or even normal times. Still, props to Brie Larson getting back on the workout saddle, and it’ll be interesting to see if she posts anymore workout videos with Jason Walsh. Maybe her continued exercising will inspire subscribers to follow along at home.
Even for the folks who have kept up with fitness over the last several months, there’s a good chance that some concessions had to be made. Take Arnold Schwarzenegger: a longtime member of Gold’s Gym, he said back in June that he was steering clear of the institution after learning that visitors weren’t required to wear face masks while working out, though it was later decreed in LA County that all patrons of gyms and fitness centers need to wear both face coverings and gloves, full stop.
2019 was a big year for Brie Larson, as not only did she debut as Carol Danvers in the MCU, she also starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy and appeared in Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns: The Movie. As for what her future holds in store, Larson’s expected to reprise Carol Danvers for Captain Marvel 2, which is scheduled for July 8, 2022. She’s also expressed interest in starring as Samus Aran in a Metroid movie.
