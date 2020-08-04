Looks Like Mark Hamill Approves Of Star Wars' Titles Being Swapped

Leave a Comment
Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The nine-film Skywalker Saga ended last December with Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with J.J. Abrams tasked with crafting an appropriate ending to the story that George Lucas began with A New Hope. A recent video went viral which claims that the titles for each chapter should be swapped, and now even Mark Hamill has voiced his approval.
A video went viral last week across social media from one diehard Star Wars fan. They conclude that each of the franchise's titles are actually more appropriate for another installment in the franchise. For instance, Episode I could be named The Rise of Skywalker since it focuses on a young Anakin, while Palpatine's return in Episode IX is almost like a Phantom Menace. Luke Skywalker himself has now spoken out about the proposed title changes. Check it out below.
As always, Mark Hamill continues to be a delightful presence on the internet. And while sharing the viral title video and putting his Star Wars mark of approval on the theory, he also quoted one of his own lines of dialogue from the franchise. Obviously The Force is strong with this one.
Mark Hamill's post comes from his personal Twitter page, which the iconic actor regularly uses to directly communicate with the fans. So it should come as no surprise that once the viral video about Star Wars titles started making its way around the internet, it would eventually catch the attention of Luke Skywalker himself. After all, he's the galaxy's biggest cheerleader, on top of playing the franchise hero.
In his tweet, Mark Hamill seems thoroughly amused by the viral theory that Star Wars' titles should be swapped. There's some solid reasoning behind each title change, which is likely why so many people shared the original clip. Hamill himself acknowledges the logical sense behind the video, and the fandom is collectively freaking out online.
Mark Hamill's tweet comes with the hashtag reading "Everything you thought you knew is wrong." This seem to give credence to the theory about Star Wars' titles. What's more, it also sounds similar to a line uttered by Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi. When he Force Projects to Crait to face off against Kylo Ren, Luke tells his former apprentice "Every word of what you just said was wrong." Hamill is basically a Jedi Master on and off the screen.
It's currently unclear when the Star Wars franchise will return to theaters, so there are bound to be countless viral fan theories in the coming years. In the meantime, the galaxy far, far away will continue to expand on live-action shows over at Disney+. The Mandalorian was just nominated for a whopping 15 Emmy nominations, and there are plans for both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor shows in the future.
