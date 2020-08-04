Looks Like Mark Hamill Approves Of Star Wars' Titles Being Swapped

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The nine-film Skywalker Saga ended last December with Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with J.J. Abrams tasked with crafting an appropriate ending to the story that George Lucas began with A New Hope. A recent video went viral which claims that the titles for each chapter should be swapped, and now even Mark Hamill has voiced his approval.