Dune Director Explains How Pandemic Has ‘Crushed’ His Schedule

Dune was always going to be a herculean undertaking of a film project. The book the film is based on is so massive it was decided to only even attempt turning the first half of the book into the movie that is on the way from Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. Luckily for Dune, principal photography was completed prior to the global pandemic shutting everything down, which may be the main reason that while nearly every other movie scheduled for release in the next two years has seen a release date shift, Dune has remained set to open this December. However, it turns out the pandemic has still had a serious impact on Dune's production, and thus, that lack of give in the release date has put the new film under serious time pressure.