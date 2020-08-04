Dwayne Johnson Has The Perfect Response To Ryan Reynolds’ Hawkman Comments

Leave a Comment
While specific story details concerning Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam movie are still being kept secret, the WWE superstar-turned-Hollywood heavyweight revealed last year that the Justice Society of America will be involved. Among the JSA members who’ve been rumored to show up is Hawkman, and recently it’s been rumored that Ryan Reynolds will play the winged hero.
Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds shot down the Hawkman rumor in his own amusing way, and now Dwayne Johnson has chimed in on the matter by bringing in Reynolds’ past superhero roles and even throwing in a bit extra:
All this isn’t that far off from a Black Adam movie where Reynolds plays all the roles besides the eponymous protagonist, since obviously Dwayne Johnson is holding on tightly to that character. Throw in Reynolds’ participation in the Snyder Cut, officially known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and a side gig as Kevin Hart’s father, and to say Reynolds has a full plate would be an understatement. Fortunately, this Tweet is just some good-natured joshing; Johnson and Reynolds are a long ways off from having anything close to Reynolds'… unusual feud with Hugh Jackman.
Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson first collaborated on last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, where Reynolds’ CIA agent Victor Locke provided intel to Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. The two re-teamed with each other on the upcoming Netflix action flick Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot and is scheduled to resume production soon.
Just to be clear, not only is Ryan Reynolds not playing Hawkman in Black Adam, officially speaking, there’s nothing indicating that he’ll reprise Green Lantern, be it for the Snyder Cut or another project. Reynolds’ first foray as the Emerald Knight in 2011 did not fare well critically or commercially, thus putting the kibosh on Green Lantern 2. Following that, Reynolds moved on to playing a faithful version of Deadpool, and he’s continually poked fun at Green Lantern in the years since, including through a post-credits Deadpool 2 scene and just today posting the “Reynolds Cut” of the movie.
As it stands now, the only Justice Society member who’s confirmed to appear in Black Adam is Atom Smasher, who will be played by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo. Besides Hawkman, other JSA heroes who’ve been rumored to show up include Hawkgirl, Stargirl and Doctor Fate.
Behind the cameras, Black Adam’s talent includes Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra directing and Undatable’s Adam Sztykiel writing the script. Black Adam was originally set to be Shazam!’s main antagonist, where he would have been the main antagonist, but it was later decided that the character should make his cinematic debut in his own movie. It’s unclear when Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will eventually clash, though Levi speculated last year it could happen in Shazam! 3.
Black Adam is currently slated for a December 22, 2021 release, though with filming expected to be delayed, there’s a good chance we might end up waiting until 2022 for this one. Keep checking in with CinemaBlend for updates on how the project’s coming along, and scan through our DC movies guide to learn what other projects from this corner of the superhero movie market are on the way.