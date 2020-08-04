Dwayne Johnson Has The Perfect Response To Ryan Reynolds’ Hawkman Comments

All this isn’t that far off from a Black Adam movie where Reynolds plays all the roles besides the eponymous protagonist, since obviously Dwayne Johnson is holding on tightly to that character. Throw in Reynolds’ participation in the Snyder Cut, officially known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and a side gig as Kevin Hart’s father, and to say Reynolds has a full plate would be an understatement. Fortunately, this Tweet is just some good-natured joshing; Johnson and Reynolds are a long ways off from having anything close to Reynolds'… unusual feud with Hugh Jackman.