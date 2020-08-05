Zack Snyder’s Justice League And Mortal Kombat Are Part Of DC Fandom Teaser Trailer

Leave a Comment
All eyes in the DC Comics community are turned to DC FanDome, the even planned by DC and Warner Bros. for August 22. The ‘Dome will be a 24-hour, free fan event that’s expected to tease basically everything that’s coming in the media world of DC – from movies and television to video games and comics. And to help get fans psyched up, this new DC FanDome trailer just landed, with John Williams’ iconic Superman theme song to help get the blood pumping:
As you can see in the teaser trailer, DC FanDome is literally going to be a virtual exhibit dedicated to all things DC, and fans will have 24 hours to access as much of the content as they want. It’s looking like this is going to be an “all at once” type scenario (as opposed to scheduled panels), but we are trying to get confirmation from Warner Bros. about how, exactly, the DC FanDome structure is going to work.
What we can tell you is that the films and television shows on DC and Warner’s slate are expected to bring anticipated footage. It’s not really here in the teaser trailer. But there are hints. For example, in this one freeze frame from the trailer, we can see Darkseid, from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. We see the character of Baraka from the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. And we get glimpses of DC heroes Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), so we hope for news and/or footage from their upcoming feature films.
But it won’t be all DC movies. The television side is also expected to represent, strongly, when DC FanDome opens for business on August 22. And with good reason. DC’s television slate has a huge following, like shows from the ArrowVerse including Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Black Lightning. But other shows that will be represented at DC FanDome including DC Universe programs such as Titans, Doom Patrol and Stargirl. Essentially, anything that comes from the world of DC and entertains all levels of fans will be part of DC FanDome.
This is an intelligent response by DC and Warner Bros. to the virtual Comic-Con that was held in July. Instead of hosting a virtual San Diego panel, DC is doing its own thing, where it will dominate the news cycle on its own, control the way that information is shared, and rally the troops in support of upcoming DC projects. In truth, I’m stunned that Disney and Marvel Studios haven’t established their own version of this for the various Marvel TV shows and movies that need promotion. Perhaps they will, in time, but DC certainly beat them to the punch here.
Stay tuned for all of the coverage we expect to have out of DC FanDome. It will be a bonanza of new-look footage and news for all of the DC properties that you have come to love over the years.