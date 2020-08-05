Zack Snyder’s Justice League And Mortal Kombat Are Part Of DC Fandom Teaser Trailer

This is an intelligent response by DC and Warner Bros. to the virtual Comic-Con that was held in July. Instead of hosting a virtual San Diego panel, DC is doing its own thing, where it will dominate the news cycle on its own, control the way that information is shared, and rally the troops in support of upcoming DC projects. In truth, I’m stunned that Disney and Marvel Studios haven’t established their own version of this for the various Marvel TV shows and movies that need promotion. Perhaps they will, in time, but DC certainly beat them to the punch here.