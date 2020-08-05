6 Amazing Non-Disney Movies That Have Disney Connections

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Tim Burton’s history has always been comingled with Disney. Burton was an artist at Walt Disney Animation, having a hand in projects like The Fox and the Hound and The Black Cauldron in the 1970s and '80s, and he would go on to work with Disney on future projects like The Nightmare Before Christmas and the live-action Alice in Wonderland. However, it was one of Burton’s final projects working at Disney, the short film Frankenweenie, which reportedly caught the eye of Paul Reubens, resulting in Burton getting his first job as a feature film director with Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. It's entirely possible that Burton's directorial career wouldn't even happen without Big Adventure, and to that, he owes Disney and Frankenweenie. Which is a good thing, since some at Disney thought Frankenweeinie was so bad it resulted in Burton losing his job. Eventually, Disney came around, and Burton even got to make a feature-length version for Disney in 2012.