Captain Marvel 2 Has Taken A Major Step Forward

For now, it’s unclear what Captain Marvel 2 has in store for Carol Danvers, be it reuniting with the now-adult Monica Rambeau (who’s being played by Teyonah Parris in WandaVision), getting into another conflict with the Kree or even meeting Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, who has her own Disney+ series on the way. I’m particularly interested to learn if Carol will be operating primarily on Earth again, or if the sequel will have her spending more time on other planets.