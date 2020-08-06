Universal Defending Ride That Paralyzed One, Leading To Lawsuit

One change that was made after James Bowen's injury was that a maximum weight limit was imposed. So only those weighing 150 pounds or less could use the slide. James Bowen weighed 215 pounds at the time of his injury, and so would not have been able to use the slide if the limit had been in place previously. Other renovations were made that have turned Punga Racers into a body slide, with no mats, and riders now go down feet first rather than head first. The run out has also reportedly been extended.