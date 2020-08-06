Bryce Dallas Howard’s Kids Sent Her An Adorable Message While She’s Filming Jurassic World: Dominion

Leave a Comment
The past few months have been an unprecedented him which brought the film industry to a screeching halts. While countless film sets were closed due to global health concerns, a few big blockbusters have kicked back up abroad. Chief among them is Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, which will feature OG Jurassic actors alongside current stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. And it turns out that Howard's kids sent her an adorable message while she's returned to set.
Jurassic World: Dominion is being filmed in London's Pinewood Studios, with the cast and crew subject to quarantine and health screenings before being allowed to return to work. Bryce Dallas Howard is working with a ton of returning faces, including the iconic trio of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern. And while Howard will have to spent time away from her family, her kids recently sent her an adorable message from home. Check it out below.
I mean, how sweet is that? It looks like Bryce Dallas Howard's kids are making sure their mother (aka Mumsie) feels the love while working in the U.K. for Jurassic World: Dominion. Production had started before the set was shut down, making the overall time filming loner by a number of months. And that means months abroad for the cast and crew.
Bryce Dallas Howard shared this chalk message over on her personal Instagram page. While Jurassic World fans no doubt check the actress' social media in hopes a glimpse into the production of Dominion, this time she was kind enough to share a more personal side of the moviemaking process. Namely the time spent away from home, and how families make it work.
Movies have notoriously grueling schedules, requiring the cast and crew to world long and unpredictable hours. This process is made all the more intense when shooting in distant locations. Pinewood Studios in the U.K. will allow Colin Trevorrow and company to keep a controlled, safe environment. But that also means that folks are living across the pond for the time being.
The generations of Jurassic fans are no doubt thrilled to see that production for Jurassic World: Dominion has kicked back up. Fallen Kingdom was a game changer for the franchise, as dinosaurs are now living free among us. This will no doubt cause plenty of chaos in the upcoming threequel, although Colin Trevorrow has been keeping the actual story close to the chest.
Whatever the story entails, Dominion will unite the new leading actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with original Jurassic Park icons Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Neill has promised that they have meaty roles in the upcoming blockbuster, rather than a brief cameo like Goldblum in Fallen Kingdom. With dinosaurs running free, the world might need to look to those experts regarding how to survive such an encounter.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.