Seth Rogen Shares His Vision For The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot

Now, obviously one goes into any kind of Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles story expecting to see Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael kicking butt first and foremost, so there’s no need to worry about not seeing that in the reboot. However, Seth Rogen is correct the Teenage part of the property name doesn’t get as much of attention compared to the other descriptors, so it’ll be interesting to see how that’s specifically highlighted in the reboot beyond their love of pizza and video games, as well occasional displays of more juvenile behavior (particularly where Michelangelo and Raphael are concerned).