How Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Got Involved In A Movie About The Black Panthers

Shaka King, our filmmaker, was at the Sundance film festival, with me at the same time that I was there with Fruitvale. He was there for his directorial feature debut, Newlyweeds. We were a couple of the few black people with our films in the program. So we met, and became fast friends. I loved the movie. I got to know Shaka really well him, and loved him. The first time that he told me about this project … he was like, ‘I’m actually working on this really amazing project about Chairman Fred Hampton, and this guy named William O’Neal.' Who I didn’t know. I didn't know who William O’Neal was, or his story.

When [Shaka] pitched the project to me, I was just kinda blown away. Chairman Fred Hampton is somebody whose life work, and the story of his assassination, has been relevant since the day happened, and only continues to become more relevant with context. But I also think that Shaka’s point of view, and how he wanted to tell the story, was also something that’s extremely relevant, as well. So it was a project that [Coogler’s wife] Zinzi and I couldn't really get out of our heads. Right around the time we finished with Black Panther, Shaka gave us a call and said he wanted to go. He offered us the opportunity to become producers on it. And the first person that I called was Charles King.