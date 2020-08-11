Thor: The Dark World: Why Fans Have Issues With The Marvel Movie

Christopher Eccleston’s Malekith Turned Out To Be A Super Lame Villain

There’s an idea out there that "a movie is only as good as its villain," and most of the time it tracks for MCU movies. Now sometimes a story can still manage by breaking this rule gestures to Guardians of the Galaxy, but according to fans Christopher Eccleston’s Malekith is a glaring issue in Dark World they cannot look past. When the movie came out IndieWire expressed that Malekith was the biggest issue, calling it a “disaster.” And Film School Rejects points out the movie’s waste of the talented Doctor Who actor and how his lines are reduced to “synthetic garble” thanks to his mask and heavy use of Elvish. Eccleston didn’t enjoy playing the part either, likening it to “just gun in your mouth.”