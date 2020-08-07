3 Really Important Takeaways From The Paramount Consent Decrees Ruling And How It Could Affect Theaters

Returning to Disney as an example, the studio would now be allowed to dictate even more restrictive terms stating that if theater owners wanted to show Mulan in their locations, they’d also have to purchase the licenses to other films they want to ensure the success of; like, say Artemis Fowl, Onward, Soul and The One and Only Ivan. Oh, and back in the day, such agreements could done with merely a title and a dream, rather than a finished product on display. While we might not see such a gamble taking place at first, the door is now potentially open.