Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam With Special DC FanDome Teaser

While no plot details for Black Adam have been revealed yet, Dwayne Johnson did reveal last fall that the story will involve the Justice Society of America. So far, the only member of that superhero team confirmed for Black Adam is Atom Smasher, who will be played by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo, though Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Doctor Fate and Stargirl have been rumored to appear. Behind the cameras, Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra is directing and Undatable’s Adam Sztykiel wrote the script.