Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam With Special DC FanDome Teaser

Leave a Comment
It’s been a long wait to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson play Black Adam, but we’re closer than ever to that happening. A release date has been set, casting news is starting to trickle in and earlier today, it was announced that Johnson would be among the many guests in attendance at DC FanDome on August 22, meaning you can expect some Black Adam promotion there.
But Dwayne Johnson wasn’t content the public being informed about his involvement with the digital fan event with the main DC FanDome video. Oh no, he had his own special teaser put together for his social media pages, which you can watch below.
That’s right, folks, the Man in Black is on the way, and unlike most characters who lead DC Comics movies, he’s no hero, Okay, so Black Adam isn’t a straightforward supervillain like he was in his early appearances, but Dwayne Johnson had made it abundantly clear over the years that his version of the character will be an anti-hero, which is how Adam has primarily been depicted in the modern era.
Taking into account that Dwayne Johnson was once attached to play Black Adam in an earlier incarnation of Shazam!, years before the DCEU launched, he’s spent well over a decade waiting to bring the character to life. Once he’s done shooting the Netflix action flick Red Notice, Johnson will move onto Black Adam, with filming now expected to kick off in early 2021.
That said, evidently Dwayne Johnson has already shot something Black Adam-related, judging by that quick shot in his DC FanDome teaser. So while we’re still a ways off from getting to see any actual footage that will be in the Black Adam movie, fingers crossed that we’ll get our first taste of Johnson as the eponymous character at DC FanDome, especially if he’s in costume.
As alluded to earlier, originally the plan was for Black Adam to serve as Shazam!’s main antagonist, but after it was decided that Adam was better off being introduced in his own movie, Dr. Sivana became Shazam!’s villain instead. However, Black Adam was briefly teased in the 2019 superhero movie when the young Billy Batson learned about The Wizard’s previous champion and the Seven Deadly Sins at the Rock of Eternity.
While no plot details for Black Adam have been revealed yet, Dwayne Johnson did reveal last fall that the story will involve the Justice Society of America. So far, the only member of that superhero team confirmed for Black Adam is Atom Smasher, who will be played by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo, though Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Doctor Fate and Stargirl have been rumored to appear. Behind the cameras, Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra is directing and Undatable’s Adam Sztykiel wrote the script.
Black Adam is currently slotted for December 22, 2021. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates concerning the project, including if it’s delayed, and look through our DC movies guide to learn what else this superhero franchise has coming up.