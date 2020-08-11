A Fifth Toy Story Movie? Here’s What Tony Hale Says

That's not to say that we might not still get a new Toy Story down the road. Although, there are a lot of interesting questions about where such a movie might go. The last film saw the dynamic duo of Buzz and Woody split up, and while a sequel could certainly bring them back together, it could also follow one group or the other, leaving several beloved characters out of the story for the first time, which might actually be an interesting idea. Of course, since the focus of Toy Story has always been Woody, a story that follows him and Bo Peep could mean there won't be a place for Forky, even if we got a new movie.