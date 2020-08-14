9 Movie Sidekicks Who Are Greater Than The Hero

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy - Samwise Gamgee

This one is the epitome of a sidekick who should get a lion's share of the credit. Samwise Gamgee emotionally and physically carried Frodo Baggins to Mordor to destroy the ring in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and I don't believe Frodo would've been able to do it alone. Had Frodo been left to his own devices, he would've become the next Gollum, and for that alone, Frodo should be making second breakfast for Sam the rest of his furry-footed life. Personally, I've always wondered if Sam would've been corrupted by the ring's power in the same way Frodo did, and if this adventure would've gone much faster with just him toting it.